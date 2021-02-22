Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

MCD stock opened at $212.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average of $214.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

