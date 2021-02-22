Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,000 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

