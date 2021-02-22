Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.01. Globalstar shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 11,404 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
