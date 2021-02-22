Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.01. Globalstar shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 11,404 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117,348 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

