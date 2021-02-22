Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 12,817 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,817 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,896,000 after purchasing an additional 970,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,150.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 185,458 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 117,158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 181,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 75,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $64.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.18.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

