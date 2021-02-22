Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $118.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.43. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $151.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

