Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,054,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 973,467 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,810,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 208,248 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,098,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 879,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $46.98 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10.

