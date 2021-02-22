Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 11,154 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 158,851 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

