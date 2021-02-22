Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives $14.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 272,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 257,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,133,000. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

