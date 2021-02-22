Global Digital Content (GDC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.20 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and $45,175.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.46 or 0.00385382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.