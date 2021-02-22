Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.72 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

