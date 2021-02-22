Getty Realty (GTY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GTY opened at $27.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $32.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

