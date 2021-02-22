Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €87.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021 // Comments off

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GXI. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.21 ($117.90).

Shares of GXI stock opened at €92.85 ($109.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €90.32 and a 200-day moving average of €93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.93.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Analyst Recommendations for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.