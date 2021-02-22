GeoDB Price Up 37.7% This Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $24.66 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. One GeoDB token can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.00734880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00039476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00022205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00038221 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,512,973 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.