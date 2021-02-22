Genpact (NYSE:G) and Innovaro (OTCMKTS:INNI) Head-To-Head Survey

Genpact (NYSE:G) and Innovaro (OTCMKTS:INNI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genpact and Innovaro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 2 5 0 2.71 Innovaro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genpact currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genpact is more favorable than Innovaro.

Risk and Volatility

Genpact has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovaro has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Genpact shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Innovaro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Innovaro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 8.53% 21.81% 7.90% Innovaro N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genpact and Innovaro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $3.52 billion 2.13 $304.88 million $1.56 25.42 Innovaro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Innovaro.

Summary

Genpact beats Innovaro on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services. The company's finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides transformation services; core industry operation services; and sourcing, procurement, and supply chain services, such as direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. The company's IT services comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services, as well as business intelligence and data, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, technology integration, and business intelligence reporting services. It serves banking, capital markets, insurance, consumer goods, retail, life sciences, healthcare, high tech, and manufacturing and services industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Innovaro Company Profile

Innovaro, Inc. provides innovation service and software-driven solutions in the United States. The company offers a suite of assessment and diagnostic software products, as well as consulting services in the areas of strategy, management, process, infrastructure, culture, and ecosystem for customer's innovation needs. It serves airlines, automobile, consulting, education, electrical, financial services, food/beverage, government, grocery, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, oil and gas, packaging, plumbing, restaurants, retail, telecommunications, and tobacco industries. The company was formerly known as UTEK Corporation and changed its name to Innovaro, Inc. in March 2010. Innovaro, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

