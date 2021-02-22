Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.73

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 2025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

