Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Shares Down 4.6%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI) was down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 98,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 382,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.28 million and a P/E ratio of 30.95.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

