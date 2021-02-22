Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) is Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,769 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises 15.2% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $71,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.27. 12,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

