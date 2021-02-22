GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $40.59

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.59, but opened at $44.65. GameStop shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 8,483 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. GameStop’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in GameStop by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in GameStop by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.