GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli Sells 8,810 Shares

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $176,816.70.

NYSE:GBL opened at $20.19 on Monday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $554.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 52.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price objective on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.