GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli Sells 8,810 Shares

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $176,816.70.
NYSE:GBL opened at $20.19 on Monday. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $20.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $554.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.
Separately, Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price objective on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th.
About GAMCO Investors
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
