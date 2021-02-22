Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $83,886,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 37.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after acquiring an additional 515,484 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,562,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 228.5% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 231,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMA opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

