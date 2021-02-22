Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 500 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

In other Vicor news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $165,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,628,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $98.19 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $104.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.