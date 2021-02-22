Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,091 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,094,000 after purchasing an additional 484,536 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,340,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $19.22 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

