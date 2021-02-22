Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 13,800 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

AIG stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.