Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.05% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $16,874,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,682,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 192,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,488,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $20.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

