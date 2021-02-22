Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases Shares of 25,000 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

NYSE NCR opened at $34.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

