Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.05% of Zuora worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Zuora by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $241,697.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,272.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,343 over the last 90 days. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

ZUO stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

