Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.25% of Stoneridge worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after purchasing an additional 104,018 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 370,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 368,074 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 987,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 117,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $29.98 on Monday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $809.61 million, a PE ratio of -107.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $303,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

