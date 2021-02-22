Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Digi International worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of DGII stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. Digi International Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $704.40 million, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGII. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.