Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

