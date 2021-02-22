Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 392,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Telenav at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNAV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 82.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Telenav by 657.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Telenav by 1.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 335,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Telenav by 8.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Telenav by 356.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNAV opened at $4.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $229.92 million, a P/E ratio of -239.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Telenav, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.39.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenav, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

