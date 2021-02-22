Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.58% of The Marcus worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 97,858 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,356 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

