Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,568,000 after buying an additional 373,873 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 142,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.61.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.