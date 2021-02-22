FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.21). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $7.67 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $568.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

