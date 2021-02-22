FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.