Fusion Family Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 178,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

IEMG traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $67.55. 366,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,518,063. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43.

