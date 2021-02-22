Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives €46.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.28 ($54.45).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

FRA:FRE traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €36.00 ($42.35). 1,655,155 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.64. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

