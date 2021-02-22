Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Price Up 7.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.50. 1,133,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 490,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Specifically, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

FSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $482.98 million, a PE ratio of -224.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth $38,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.