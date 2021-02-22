Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $158,000 Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,461,000 after purchasing an additional 662,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after acquiring an additional 910,110 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 255,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 962,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.