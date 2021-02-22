Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $105,000 Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 251,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 44.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 654,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 179.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,766,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,053 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 77.4% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 621,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.8% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,212,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE FBP opened at $10.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

