Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 16,167 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,167 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

