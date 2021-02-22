Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FAII)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 11,217 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical volume of 2,243 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000.

NYSE:FAII traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.41. 422,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,605. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

