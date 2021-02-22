Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

FTAI stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.