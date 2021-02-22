Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.
FTAI stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.
