Fortis Capital Management LLC Takes $281,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $205,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 58,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 30.2% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 167,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $141.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.79. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

