Fortis Capital Management LLC Takes $2.33 Million Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Fastly comprises 1.8% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 498.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSLY opened at $79.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,629,855. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

