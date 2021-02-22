Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 305 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $759.70 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $729.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,568.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $822.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

