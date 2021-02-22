Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.68 Million Investment in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 204,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,000. Pershing Square Tontine makes up 4.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pershing Square Tontine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

