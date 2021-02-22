Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 63.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $81.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

