Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $1.97 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG stock opened at $102.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3,500.50 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $141,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $3,521,166.83. Insiders have sold a total of 2,396,294 shares of company stock valued at $240,248,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.