Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

