Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Pan American Silver accounts for 1.6% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

